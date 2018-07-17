A deputy shot a man who was being arrested Monday night in the Three Points area west of Tucson, officials say.
The man was being arrested on suspicion of having outstanding arrest warrants about 7 p.m. during a call about a person not wanted at a home in the 14800 block of West Guy Street. During the attempted arrest, “one deputy was involved in a shooting,” a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says.
The condition of the man, David De La Cruz, 37, was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday morning.
No deputies were injured.
The deputy who shot De La Cruz was identified as Christopher Conniff, the release said.