A deputy shot a man who was being arrested Monday night in the Three Points area west of Tucson, officials say.

The man was being arrested on suspicion of having outstanding arrest warrants about 7 p.m. during a call about a person not wanted at a home in the 14800 block of West Guy Street. During the attempted arrest, “one deputy was involved in a shooting,” a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says.

The condition of the man, David De La Cruz, 37, was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday morning.

No deputies were injured.

The deputy who shot De La Cruz was identified as Christopher Conniff, the release said.

