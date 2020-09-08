Man shot near apartment complex on Tucson's north side dies at scene

Tucson police responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire Tuesday morning in a neighborhood on the north side and found a man shot north of an apartment complex.
The man was lying on a sidewalk on East Flower Street, near the complex in the 2500 block of North Winstel Boulevard, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Reports of gunfire came in at 7:30 a.m. and when police arrived on the scene they gave the man aid until Tucson Fire Department paramedics took over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation. The man is in his 30s and has been identified, but his name is being withheld until relatives are notified, Dugan said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster hotline.
