 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot near apartment complex on Tucson's north side dies at scene
top story

Man shot near apartment complex on Tucson's north side dies at scene

Reports of gunfire came in around 7:30 a.m., Tucson police said

Tucson Police detectives investigate a fatal shooting outside the Georgetown Apartments, 2510 N. Winstel Boulevard, on Sept. 8, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire Tuesday morning in a neighborhood on the north side and found a man shot north of an apartment complex.

The man was lying on a sidewalk on East Flower Street, near the complex in the 2500 block of North Winstel Boulevard, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Reports of gunfire came in at 7:30 a.m. and when police arrived on the scene they gave the man aid until Tucson Fire Department paramedics took over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said.

A resident stands next to a Tucson Police officer as the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner removes the body of a shooting victim outside the Georgetown Apartments, 2510 N. Winstel Boulevard, on Sept. 8, 2020.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation. The man is in his 30s and has been identified, but his name is being withheld until relatives are notified, Dugan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster hotline. 

A person in an electric wheel chair crosses through through a crime scene as Tucson Police detectives investigate a fatal shooting outside the Georgetown Apartments at 2510 N. Winstel Boulevard, on Sept. 8, 2020.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One-room schoolhouse northeast of Tucson in 1956

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News