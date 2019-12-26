Man steals truck, crashes it in downtown Tucson

A man crashed a vehicle in downtown Tucson shortly after stealing it Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the suspect, a man in his 20s, assaulted the 63-year-old driver of the truck and forced him out of the vehicle in the 3700 block of North Park Avenue, police said. The suspect then crashed the truck into a pole on Congress and Granada in downtown Tucson.

The suspect was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he crashed, police said. He was taken to the hospital after the crash and will face several felony charges including armed robbery when he is released from the hospital, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

The victim was also hospitalized after the incident, Dugan said.

No other information was available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.