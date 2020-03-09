Man struck and killed Saturday while walking on Tucson's south side

A man died Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side, police say.

At about 5:45 p.m., the man was walking in the bike lane of East Benson Highway, south of East Ajo Way, when the driver of a Nissan SUV struck him as she made a right turn from a residential complex, a Tucson police news release said.

The man died at a hospital a short time later. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers determined the woman was not impaired when the collision occurred. No arrests or citations have been issued as of Monday morning.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.