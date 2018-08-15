lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A 77-year-old man was killed after being trapped inside his vehicle, which was stuck in a running wash in Cochise County, officials say.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near North Cochise Stronghold Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

The man called officials and said he was inside his vehicle and that water was up to the dashboard and continuing to rise. The phone call disconnected and officials were unable to reconnect with him, the release says.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team was dispatched to the area and were able to locate the vehicle, the release shows. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews said that Cochise Stronghold Road was flooded upon arrival. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

This is the third flood-related fatality in southern Arizona this monsoon season. A woman's body was found in a wash last week, and a man was killed in Sahuarita after his car was swept into a wash.

Flash flood safety tips

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott