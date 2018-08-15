A 77-year-old man was killed after being trapped inside his vehicle, which was stuck in a running wash in Cochise County, officials say.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near North Cochise Stronghold Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The man called officials and said he was inside his vehicle and that water was up to the dashboard and continuing to rise. The phone call disconnected and officials were unable to reconnect with him, the release says.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team was dispatched to the area and were able to locate the vehicle, the release shows. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews said that Cochise Stronghold Road was flooded upon arrival.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.
This is the third flood-related fatality in southern Arizona this monsoon season. A woman's body was found in a wash last week, and a man was killed in Sahuarita after his car was swept into a wash.
Flash flood safety tips
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.