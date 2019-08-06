A man remains at a hospital after suffering serious injuries when hit by a vehicle Monday night, police say.
At about 10 p.m., Tucson police officers responded to the pedestrian collision at North Stone Avenue and East Drachman Street, near the Pima Community College Downtown Campus.
Tucson fire paramedics took the injured man to the hospital while the driver involved stayed at the crash scene, said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
No arrests or citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning, according to Smith.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.