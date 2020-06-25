Man taken to hospital after shooting involving deputy on Tucson's northwest side
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators examine a damaged vehicle in the parking lot at Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Rd., Tucson, Ariz., June 25, 2020. Deputies were involved in a shooting. One male was transported to a hospital.  No deputies were injured.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a deputy that occurred Thursday afternoon on the northwest side.

About 1 p.m., deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Fiesta Lanes bowling alley at 501 W. River Road, near North Oracle Road, Sheriff Mark Napier said.

Deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen. When they tried to make contact with the man in the vehicle he pulled out a weapon, Napier said. One of the two deputies then shot the man, seriously injuring him.

Deputies rendered first aid to the man before he was taken to Banner-University Medical Center. The man is undergoing surgery there, Napier said, though he could not say what the man's injuries were.

No deputies were injured and no suspects are being sought.

The two deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation, Napier said.

