Woman arrested after man flies off hood, dies NW of Tucson
alert top story

Woman arrested after man flies off hood, dies NW of Tucson

Car-pedestrian collision

This vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on westbound Ina Road, east of Shannon Road, on Monday. Additional details were not available at press time.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she hit a man then drove on Ina Road with him hanging on to the car's hood until he was thrown off and died.

The incident started about 11:15 a.m. at Catalina Canyon Apartments, near West Ina and North Mona Lisa roads, when the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car.

When deputies arrived at the crash scene on Ina Road, they found Robert King, 24, on the pavement. He died at the crash scene, the department said in a news release.

The driver, Lia Lara, abandoned the vehicle after the crash and walked to a nearby convenience store where she was eventually arrested.

Lara was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence, according to the news release.

Lia Lara

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

