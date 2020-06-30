Man, toddler injured by umbrella at Ritz-Carlton in Marana

A man and a toddler were transported to the hospital after being injured by an umbrella at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort in Marana, officials said.

Northwest Fire responded to a report after 2 p.m. of an umbrella injuring a man and his child, who looked to be about three years old, said Dave Resnick, battalion chief for Northwest Fire.

High winds blew the umbrella into the pool where the man and his child were. They were transported to Banner University Medical Center in stable condition, Resnick said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

