You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man, toddler injured by umbrella at Ritz-Carlton in Marana

Man, toddler injured by umbrella at Ritz-Carlton in Marana

The pool inside the spa area of the newly completed Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 2009.

 A.E. ARAIZA / ARIZONA DAILY STAR

A man and a toddler were transported to the hospital after being injured by an umbrella at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort in Marana, officials said. 

Northwest Fire responded to a report after 2 p.m. of an umbrella injuring a man and his child, who looked to be about three years old, said Dave Resnick, battalion chief for Northwest Fire. 

High winds blew the umbrella into the pool where the man and his child were. They were transported to Banner University Medical Center in stable condition, Resnick said. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News