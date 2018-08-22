A man who fled from a deadly motorcycle crash July 29 killed himself Wednesday during a standoff with law enforcement on Tucson's northwest side, authorities said.
They said Jason Patty, 42, refused to exit a house when U.S. Marshals, Tucson SWAT officers and Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrived to arrest him.
After attempts to get him to come out failed, a lone gunshot was heard inside the home in the 5800 block of North Edenbrook Lane, near North La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road.
SWAT officers used a robot to enter the home, where Patty was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On July 29, Patty was driving a motorcycle with a passenger, Renee Doty, 37, as it crashed into a stalled Mercedes on North Stone Avenue near East Limberlost Drive, police said.
Police said Patty fled before they arrived.
Doty was taken to a hospital where she died on July 30 of her crash injuries.
Authorities obtained a felony arrest warrant against Patty on Aug. 15.