A Tucson man was sentenced to 51 months in prison after he robbed multiple banks in Arizona, officials say.
Between June 2016 and August 2017, 26-year-old Alejandro Arriola Valdez robbed four banks in Tucson and one in Tempe, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Each bank was located inside a grocery store.
Valdez obtained between $448 and $2,784 per robbery, the release says.
Investigators were able to identify Valdez when a partial palm print at one of the banks matched Valdez's print, the release shows.
The investigation for this case involved the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.