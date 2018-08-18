Markillie mug

David Allen Markillie

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man who threatened to detonate a bomb during a Tucson bank robbery has been sentenced to five years in prison. 

David Allen Markillie, 67, fled with $2,381 from a bank in the 7600 block of North La Cholla Boulevard in the  Aug. 10, 2017 heist, according to court documents.

He left a purple handbag inside before leaving stating, "You better not call anyone because I have a bomb in this bag," court documents show.

An employee who did not enter the building during the incident, told Pima County Sheriff's Department that Markillie was heading to the Foothills Mall.

Markillie was arrested after a stand-off.

+1 
Buy Now

A Pima County Sheriff’s Department robot examines a purse outside the Foothills Mall. The suspicious item was believed to have been involved with an armed robbery nearby.

He plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and another count of false information and hoax on March 26.

Markillie will serve a five-year probation term after his time in prison.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1