A man who threatened to detonate a bomb during a Tucson bank robbery has been sentenced to five years in prison.
David Allen Markillie, 67, fled with $2,381 from a bank in the 7600 block of North La Cholla Boulevard in the Aug. 10, 2017 heist, according to court documents.
He left a purple handbag inside before leaving stating, "You better not call anyone because I have a bomb in this bag," court documents show.
An employee who did not enter the building during the incident, told Pima County Sheriff's Department that Markillie was heading to the Foothills Mall.
Markillie was arrested after a stand-off.
He plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and another count of false information and hoax on March 26.
Markillie will serve a five-year probation term after his time in prison.