More than two pounds of methamphetamine were seized at the San Luis border crossing on Saturday, officials say.
A 22-year-old man tried to enter the United States through the pedestrian lanes and was referred for additional questioning, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Upon searching the man, officers found four packages of meth concealed to the man's groin and stomach. The estimated value of the drugs is $7,000, the release says.
Officers seized the drugs and the man, who is from Gila Bend, was arrested.
No further information has been released.