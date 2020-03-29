Man with underlying conditions sixth to die in Tucson area due to coronavirus

A sixth person has died due to coronavirus in Pima County, health officials reported Sunday.

The latest victim is a man between 41 and 65 years old with underlying conditions that made him high risk for severe illness, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release Sunday.

No further information was released.

Sunday is the fourth day in a row with a reported coronavirus-related death in Pima County.

On Saturday, health officials reported a man between the ages of 18 and 40, who was in hospice care, died due to coronavirus.

Officials reported two deaths Friday afternoon — a man and a woman, both in their 80s.

The first reported death was a 54-year-old Tucson woman on March 23 followed by a man in his 70s on Thursday.

Both had health conditions that may have put them at higher risk, officials said.

Statewide, coronavirus has claimed 17 lives as of Sunday morning.

“There will be more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and there will be more deaths," Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, said Monday after the first Pima County Death was reported. "Please take recommended precautions to slow the spread.”

Known cases of coronavirus have hit 919 statewide and 153 in Pima County, state health officials said Sunday morning.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.