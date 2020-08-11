Man's curse-filled rant at Tucson store over face-mask requirement goes viral

A video of a man yelling angrily about mask requirements at a Tucson-area Sprouts has collected millions of views a day after it was first posted online.

The NSFW video posted Monday, in which the man directs obscenities and insults at employees and patrons for wearing masks, had more than 4 million views by Tuesday afternoon.

The man is one of a group of four people just inside the entrance of the store near West River and West Orange Grove roads who were not wearing masks. At the end of the rant, the man is carried — still yelling — out of the store by a companion.

"Following company guidelines, Sprouts management did not physically engage with the individuals, but instead notified local police of the disruption before the individuals exited the store," an email from Sprouts says.

It is unclear whether employees asked the man to wear a mask before he started cursing.

Sprouts offers accommodations like personal shopping along with online ordering for pickup or delivery for people who are unwilling to wear a mask or face shield, a company spokesperson said.

"Sprouts’ policy requiring all individuals over the age of two to wear face coverings follows CDC recommendations and are intended to promote the health and safety of our team members and customers during this unprecedented crisis," the Sprouts statement says.

