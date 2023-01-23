 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Map: Find parking near Tucson gem shows

Christopher Jones, left, and his girlfriend Michelle Everett check out designs and jewelry from Mercurious at Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show, 777 W. Cushing St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Jan. 30th, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

As thousands roll into town for the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase, venues are setting up across the Old Pueblo.

The first show was in 1955 and has since evolved into more than 35 shows spread across different pockets of Tucson. This interactive map highlights a few major shows and where to find parking if you plan to attend. 

The three-week event takes place from Saturday, Jan. 21 to mid-February.

Don’t delay, act now! Get your 145 million year old fossil before someone else does! Yair Ben-Dor has more.

