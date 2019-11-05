After a “wildly successful” event in March, the MHC Healthcare Foundation is hosting its second balloon festival of the year on Saturday, Nov. 9, to raise funds to help establish a graduate medical educational program.
More than 7,500 people attended the first rendition of the event, and organizers said they expect the same or more this time. The family-friendly event features 15 hot air balloons, two tethered balloon rides, roughly 20 food trucks, beer and wine tastings, and more.
The event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at the MHC Healthcare Campus, 13395 N. Marana Main St., across from town hall. Tickets are $5 a person, but free for active military and veterans and children under the age of 5. Parking is free.
“We hope to have a large turnout, but the real thing what we’re doing this is as a fundraising event,” said Stephen Stone, MHC Healthcare Foundation director of development.
Stone said the foundation has been trying to establish a residency program to help offset a shortage of physicians and nurses nationwide, including in Arizona. There will be an estimated shortage of 120,000 physicians by 2030, according to the foundation’s proposal for accreditation.
“It’s going to affect you, me, our families through longer waiting times,” Stone said. “There just won’t’ be enough doctors to handle the load.”
The foundation has partnered with Northwest Medical Center, Tucson Medical Center, and several private medical provider officers to establish a graduate medical educational program. They are attempting to get accreditation to start taking on physicians as part of its clinical program in 2021.
They’re hoping the event Nov. 9 will help offset the financial burden.
“It’ll be a fun day for everyone,” Stone said.