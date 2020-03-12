Marana cancels several public events over virus worries

Marana cancels several public events over virus worries

  • Updated

Members of the Marana High School marching band march in the Founders' Day parade as part of Marana's Founders' Day celebration at Ora Mae Harn Park in Marana, Ariz. Saturday March 25, 2017 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Marana canceled or postponed several public events Thursday, saying in a news release that it was a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The affected events are:

• March 13 — Honea Heights Park Grand Opening: Postponed

• March 14 — Town of Marana Cape Chase – Adaptive Fun Run: Postponed

• March 20 and April 10 — Discover Marana Gastronomy Tours: Canceled

• March 28 — Marana Founders’ Day: Canceled

• April 4 — Marana Presents: Continental Ranch: Canceled

Some parks and recreation programs also have been affected. Call 520-382-1950 for details.

Go to MaranaAZ.gov for updated information.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News