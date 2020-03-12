Marana cancels several public events over virus worries

Marana canceled or postponed several public events Thursday, saying in a news release that it was a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.
The affected events are:
• March 13 — Honea Heights Park Grand Opening: Postponed
• March 14 — Town of Marana Cape Chase – Adaptive Fun Run: Postponed
• March 20 and April 10 — Discover Marana Gastronomy Tours: Canceled
• March 28 — Marana Founders’ Day: Canceled
• April 4 — Marana Presents: Continental Ranch: Canceled
Some parks and recreation programs also have been affected. Call 520-382-1950 for details.
Go to MaranaAZ.gov for updated information.