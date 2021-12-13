 Skip to main content
Marana Cares Mobile to provide free meals to kids during winter break

Marana Cares Mobile to provide free meals to kids during winter break

The Marana Unified School District will be providing free meals for all children under the age of 18 during the winter break later this month.

The Marana Cares Mobile, a retrofitted old school bus, will make stops at the following two locations on Monday through Friday from Dec. 20-31:

  • Next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church, on the southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive, 11 a.m. to noon
  • Marana Domestic Water Improvement District, 16560 W. El Tiro Road, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Since the service was launched in 2015, according to the district’s announcement, the Marana Cares Mobile has served more than 19,700 meals.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

