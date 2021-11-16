 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marana district closes 8 classrooms at Estes Elementary over COVID
alert top story

Marana district closes 8 classrooms at Estes Elementary over COVID

blanscape / GettyImages

The Marana Unified School District closed eight classrooms this month at Estes Elementary School due to COVID-19 outbreaks and exposures, the district said Tuesday.

“Two of these classes were closed due to outbreaks, and the other six were closed due to widespread exposures,” a district email stated about Estes, 11279 W. Grier Road.

The first classroom was closed Nov. 8, and the district said each class had a phased return to in-person teaching depending on the individual positive cases dates.

The district said the Pima County Health Department recommends closing a classroom when at least 10% of students in a single classroom test positive for COVID-19, as well as when case investigations strongly conclude that two or more positive infections were transmitted within the classroom.

In cases of widespread exposure, the announcement said, classrooms may be closed when a large majority of students are deemed close contacts to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MUSD's coronavirus dashboard, there were 41 active infections at Estes Elementary as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total enrollment at Estes Elementary, according to information provided by MUSD, is about 524 students. It was not clear how many students were affected by the eight classroom closures.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News