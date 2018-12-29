Likely Marana water treatment technologies

Marana officials plan to build two treatment plants in the Continental Reserve and Saguaro Bloom areas of town to remove two toxic compounds from drinking water there. Each plant will have the capacity to employ two treatment technologies:

1. To remove dioxane, it will employ an advanced oxidation technology, similar to what Tucson Water uses to remove the chemical from contaminated south-side drinking water. This treatment combines hydrogen peroxide with ultraviolet light to create an oxygen-based material that removes bacteria and viruses as well as dioxane from water.

2. To remove PFAS compounds, the town will use one of two treatment methods. One is granular activated carbon materials, which come in small pellets, that in the proper form can remove PFAS compounds from water. The other technology is an ion exchange process, in which liquids are passed over a resin bed where ions contained in the resin are exchanged for contaminated materials in the liquids.