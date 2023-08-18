Marana High School is closed today due to damage from Thursday night’s storm, district officials say.

A severe thunderstorm warning was sent out by the National Weather Service in Tucson about 3:45 p.m., threatening wind speeds of up to 60 m.p.h. and quarter-sized hail. This storm made its way through Marana, travelling northwest before dying down in the evening.

The storm limited the ability for buses to take some students home from the campus, near West Emigh and North Sandario roads.

Students that had to stay late were kept on campus in parts of the school that were not damaged, the school told families in an announcement posted online.

In addition to classes at the high school being canceled for Friday, the district announced that Tiger Club Learning Center students are to stay home as well.