Marana opens new traffic roundabout

A new roundabout intersection at West Twin Peaks Road and North Sandario Road is now open to traffic, according to the town of Marana.

Crews will still be installing solar lights the week of August 15, but they will be working during off-peak hours of traffic and this will have minimal impact on travel.

Construction began in early June and crews worked to complete the roundabout before school starts, which is Monday, Aug. 8, for the Marana Unified School District. The roundabout is north of Marana High School.

The town said roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure because they can substantially reduce serious crashes, as well as improve overall safety and promote lower speeds.

The town said it evaluated many intersection improvements while studying the Twin Peaks-Sandario intersection. The roundabout option was selected due to increased safety and efficiency and lower construction and operating cost.