Marana, Oro Valley turn to residents for parks and recreation plans

It's all part of the engagement process for the Marana's 10-year parks and recreation master plan, he said, adding that the feedback has differed "across the board," chalking that up to the town's changing demographics. But what they have found is that responses line up with national trends regarding public parks, including the demand for dog parks and pickleball.

"We have such a balance of demographics, as far as people raising their families to people retiring to Marana and everything in between, that we're really looking at everything across the board, from youth programs to senior programs to aquatic facilities to recreation centers," he said.

Marana is going to take that feedback and work with an 18-member advisory committee before submitting their report to the mayor and council for review and discussion, hopefully in May, Conroy said. While there is no cost estimate yet for future projects, Conroy said they'll be done based on "prioritization."

"We work hard at public engagement in Marana — it's a major priority," he said. "We have a great relationship with our residents and we've received a lot of good input."