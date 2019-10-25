A woman was killed after she was struck by a car on Tuesday, officials say.
Lynn Forsythe, 57, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, according to a news release from Marana police.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marana police and crews with the Northwest Fire District were dispatched to the crash near North Aerie Drive and West Ina Road.
According to a witness, a car was driving northeast from a business parking lot on Aerie. The car struck Forsythe as she was walking west across Aerie in an "implied crosswalk" south of Ina, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued. No further information has been released.