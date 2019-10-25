pedestrian scene

A person was struck by a vehicle in Marana Tuesday morning, police say.

 Northwest Fire District

A woman was killed after she was struck by a car on Tuesday, officials say.

Lynn Forsythe, 57, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, according to a news release from Marana police. 

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marana police and crews with the Northwest Fire District were dispatched to the crash near North Aerie Drive and West Ina Road

According to a witness, a car was driving northeast from a business parking lot on Aerie. The car struck Forsythe as she was walking west across Aerie in an "implied crosswalk" south of Ina, police said. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued. No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.