Two people were killed when their truck was struck by a train near Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road Friday morning, an official said.
Marana police confirmed the two killed were employees of a subcontracting company working in the area, according to Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a police spokesman.
Their work was not associated with Tucson Electric Power, Pridgett confirmed at 1:45 p.m.
No one aboard the Union Pacific train was injured during the collision, which happened around 11:05 a.m., according to Tim McMahan, a UP spokesman.
Marana police officers have shut the westbound frontage road of I-10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine roads. The collision is not affecting additional travel lanes along I-10, Pridgett said.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.