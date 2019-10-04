A westbound Union Pacific train is stopped North of Avra Valley Road after colliding with a vehicle on Oct. 4, 2019. Two people reported dead.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Two people were killed when their truck was struck by a train near Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road Friday morning, an official said.

Marana police confirmed the two killed were employees of a subcontracting company working in the area, according to Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a police spokesman.

Their work was not associated with Tucson Electric Power, Pridgett confirmed at 1:45 p.m.

No one aboard the Union Pacific train was injured during the collision, which happened around 11:05 a.m., according to Tim McMahan, a UP spokesman.

Marana police officers have shut the westbound frontage road of I-10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine roads. The collision is not affecting additional travel lanes along I-10, Pridgett said. 

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

