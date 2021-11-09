Marana police look for vehicle in hit-and-run that critically injured man, 35

Marana Police are looking for a white Dodge pickup truck or SUV they say was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run Saturday evening near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road.

According to Marana Police, officers responded to calls of a hit-and-run on the westbound on-ramp to I-10 at 6:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, 35-year-old Lorenzo Ramirez, with life-threatening injuries.

Officers performed first-aid on Ramirez before he was taken to a nearby hospital. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Marana Police said Ramirez remained in critical condition.

Police believe Ramirez was struck by a white Dodge SUV or pickup truck. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Marana Police Department, (520) 382-2000.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.