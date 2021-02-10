Marana police: Man struck four patrol vehicles when he fled from officers

Marana police arrested a 27-year-old man following a vehicle chase Tuesday where the suspect's vehicle struck a building, an unoccupied vehicle and four occupied police cars, the police department said.

Brian Buergey is facing charges of burglary, unlawful flight from law enforcement several counts of aggravated assault. No officers or civilians were injured.

The incident began when police learned Buergey, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was staying at a Marana hotel in the 7200 block of North Camino de Oeste. When officers went to arrest him, Buergey fled in a vehicle. A chase ensued but due to concerns about public safety, officers terminated their pursuit of Buergey.

His vehicle was found abandoned by sheriff's deputies. From where the vehicle was abandoned, near Sunset Road and Interstate 10, police and deputies began searching for the suspect.

He was found with the help of a K-9 unit hiding in brush nearby. Buergey was arrested without incident and suffered no injuries.

A police vehicle had a mechanical issue and caught fire during the incident, the department said.