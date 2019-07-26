A pelican was in a Marana roadway on Friday morning.

 Town of Marana - Government

A pelican was helped off a Marana roadway and taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center on Friday morning. 

The bird was spotted by Pima County officials about midnight off the Interstate 10 frontage road between West Ina and Cortaro roads, according to Marana police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pridgett. The pelican appeared to be sleeping and in good health.

Several hours later, Marana police responded to the area after receiving a call that the pelican was in the roadway. The bird didn't appear to be injured, Pridgett said. 

The Tucson Wildlife Center and Marana Animal Control were also called to assist. After a rehabilitation period, the center plans to release the bird in Rocky Point, Pridgett said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.