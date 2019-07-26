A pelican was helped off a Marana roadway and taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center on Friday morning.
The bird was spotted by Pima County officials about midnight off the Interstate 10 frontage road between West Ina and Cortaro roads, according to Marana police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pridgett. The pelican appeared to be sleeping and in good health.
Several hours later, Marana police responded to the area after receiving a call that the pelican was in the roadway. The bird didn't appear to be injured, Pridgett said.
The Tucson Wildlife Center and Marana Animal Control were also called to assist. After a rehabilitation period, the center plans to release the bird in Rocky Point, Pridgett said.