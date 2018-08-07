Volunteers with the Marana Police Department are hosting a dispose-a-med event this weekend.
The event runs in partnership with the Marana-Foothills Optimist Club and Marana Prevention Alliance and hopes to provide the public with an opportunity to dispose expired or unused medications in a safe way.
People can bring their medications — over-the-counter, prescription, or ones prescribed by veterinarians — to the Target location at 3901 W. Ina Road, near North Thornydale Road from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 11.
Only tablets and capsules are accepted, but the volunteers at the event will provide information on how to safely dispose other items.
"Rates of prescription drug abuse in Arizona are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs," a news release from Marana Police Department Volunteers says. "Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including those left in their home medicine cabinets."
The release also says that medication should not be flushed down the toilet, as it can contaminate our water system. Medications thrown in the trash can be a safety hazard to wildlife, the release says.
If you can't make it to the dispose-a-med event this weekend, there are two other dates currently scheduled for 2018: Saturday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 8.