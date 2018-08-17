Gladden Farms Elementary School, 11745 W. Gladden Farms Dr., Wednesday, July 20, 2016, Marana, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The principal of a Marana elementary school has been issued a formal letter of reprimand after she ran a surprise active shooter drill on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Only teachers and staff were at the school, Gladden Farms Elementary, at the time. 

Nancy Paddock has been given a letter of reprimand, according to Marana Unified School District's Director of Public Relations Tamara Crawley.

In a statement, Crawley said the letter of reprimand "indicates that Ms. Paddock displayed a lack of professional judgment resulting in an adverse impact on staff and the school community."

No one was injured during the drill and there were no calls to 911.

