Marana Rotary Club to hold shredding event

Marana Rotary Club will offer document shredding and electronic recycling for a donation of $20 per car up to three boxes or bags.

 Thinkstock

The Rotary Club of Marana will host a drive-thru or drop-off community shredding event Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place at the Harkins Theater parking lot, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. in Marana, located near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road.

Document shredding and small electronics recycling will be offered for a donation of $20 per car, up to three boxes or bags, $10 for each additional box, and $10 for each electronic item. Donations are tax-deductible.

All proceeds from the community fundraiser will support the Marana Rotary Club’s many projects. Recent projects include the purchase of special air filters for Marana High School special needs classrooms, an adaptive playground for a local elementary school, the Marana Community Food Bank, health projects in Mexico and education projects in Cameroon.

Suggested items to shred include old tax returns, old files, bank statements, medical records and credit card statements. Electronic items accepted for destruction or recycling include cellphones, telephones, laptop and desktop computers, computer accessories, small copiers and printers, CD players and various small electronics like alarm clocks, radios and CD drives.

