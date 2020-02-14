Marana School District chooses new superintendent

Dan Streeter has been selected to lead Marana School District for the upcoming school year.

The Marana School District Governing board approved the hiring of Streeter unanimously on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Streeter will replace retiring superintendent Doug Wilson on July 1.

Streeter is in his fifth year as superintendent at Humboldt Unified School District in Prescott Valley, a news release said. Before that, he served as assistant superintendent, director of human resources and principal in the Humboldt District.

He has a doctorate in education leadership from Northern Arizona University, and received his National Superintendent Certificate from the American Association of School Administrators in 2019.

Marana School District conducted a national search for Wilson’s replacement, which yielded 45 applications. The top 11 candidates were sent to the governing board for review, a news release said. The board narrowed the field to six candidates during the Jan. 30 meeting, then conducted interviews.

“I look forward to becoming a part of a district that has embraced new models of engagement that are learner-centered, aligned with a strong focus on the empowerment of teachers,” Streeter said. “I am confident that working hand in hand with Marana’s leaders, teachers, staff, parents, community members and students, we will continue to build upon the vision of excellence for all students as we evolve the district into the future.”

