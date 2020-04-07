You are the owner of this article.
Marana schools to offer free meals at bus stops

Marana Unified School District will serve free meals to children through Marana Cares Mobile, at 12 school locations and at 270 bus stops on 14 buses starting April 9. 

Marana schools will offer its free meals at 270 bus stops starting Thursday. 

Starting April 9, the Marana Unified School District will expand its free grab and go meals to include 14 bus routes making stops at 270 locations, the district said in a news release Tuesday. 

The bus stops will be in areas with a high density of children who would normally receive meal benefits during the school year. 

Children can stop at one of the locations for a free lunch and a free breakfast for the next morning, the district said. The district will also continue to provide the meals at 12 school locations and through the Marana Cares Mobile Service. 

For school locations and times, bus times, bus route locations and Marana Cares Mobile times and locations visit maranausd.org/grabandgo

The meals are free to all children under 18 and are offered Monday to Friday. No registration is needed for meals and there are no income requirements. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

