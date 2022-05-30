Marana to begin construction on roundabout intersection

Construction will begin next week on a new roundabout intersection at West Twin Peaks and North Sandario roads in Marana.

The town will start construction on Monday, June 6, and the work will continue through the end of July. While crews are working, the intersection will be closed in all directions, the town said in a news release.

There will be a detour directing traffic to West Avra Valley Road via West Emigh Road, North Sanders Road and North Clayton Place. Traffic to Marana High School, area schools, and neighborhoods will be impacted during construction.

The town expects to have the roundabout completed by the start of the school year.

The town said roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure because they can substantially reduce serious crashes, as well as improve overall safety and promote lower speeds.

Due to the roundabout’s proximity to Marana High School, the town is working with Marana Unified School District to provide guidance for parents to talk to their students about driving safety and how to safely navigate a roundabout.

The town said it evaluated many intersection improvements while studying the Twin Peaks-Sandario intersection. The roundabout option was selected due to increased safety and efficiency and lower construction and operating cost.

For safety during construction drivers should comply with traffic control devices, flagging personnel and detour signs.

Travel time through the project area may increase during construction. Construction may restrict traffic lanes and create congestion.

