Marana Unified School district holding job fair

The Marana Unified School District will host a job fair at the Mountain View High School new gym on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The district is seeking candidates for openings that include certified and substitute teachers, childcare/preschool aides and supervisors, special education and pre-kinder aides, health service assistants, food services workers, counselors, social workers, secretarial and clerical positions and bus drivers.
Attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling (520) 616-6318, and must wear a mask while attending the event. Applicants can take their resumes to the event and participate in on-site interviews.
Mountain View is at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. For information, call (520) 616-6318 or visit www.maranausd.org/jobs.
Teacher of the Year nominations
The Arizona Educational Foundation is now accepting nominations for its Arizona Teacher of the Year award.
Ten teachers are recognized annually and celebrated at an annual awards ceremony. The teacher named Arizona Teacher of the Year then becomes the state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
For more information about nomination eligibility and to submit a nomination, visit www.azedfoundation.org/teacher-of-the-year.
Program enrollment
The Unidas Teen Philanthropy Program has opened its enrollment period for high school students in Pima County to participate during the spring semester.
Unidas, an after-school program that teaches teens about philanthropy, offers students a community in which like-minded peers can engage in guided discussions on topics such as leadership, gender equity, social justice and more.
Each semester, teens discuss and choose a social issue that’s important to them and select a nonprofit organization to receive a $5,000 grant.
Students can apply to participate in the program by Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.
For more information about the program, contact Brigette Villaseñor at bvillasenor@womengiving.org. To apply, visit womengiving.org/unidas.
Volunteers sought
Junior Achievement of Arizona and the Tucson Unified Virtual Academy are seeking volunteers as they partner to offer K-12 students a virtual day of activities that will help teach them critical-thinking and decision-making skills.
“Volunteers lead students through age-appropriate lessons, such as learning about business in second grade by making donuts, or learning about career paths through career clusters in 8th grade,” said Anna Landers, vice president of strategic impact for Junior Achievement of Arizona.
Junior Achievement needs 25 volunteers to complete the partnership program with the virtual academy on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interested parties can sign up by calling (520) 792-2000, or by visiting www.jaaz.org and click on the volunteer link.
Scholarship program
Russell Public Communications marked its 20th anniversary this week by renewing its pledge to the Sahuaro Cougar Foundation, which provides college scholarships for graduating Sahuaro High School students.
The firm launched the Russell Public Scholarship program in 2012 and has since awarded $10,000 to college-bound Sahuaro High students. The renewed pledge commits and additional $10,000 for future scholarships, the company said in a news release.
Company founder and CEO Matt Russell is a 1985 graduate of Sahuaro High School.
“This scholarship will continue to positively impact the lives of young men and women, just as Sahuaro High School made such a profound difference in mine,” he said.
