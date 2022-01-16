Marana Unified School district holding job fair

Program enrollment

The Unidas Teen Philanthropy Program has opened its enrollment period for high school students in Pima County to participate during the spring semester.

Unidas, an after-school program that teaches teens about philanthropy, offers students a community in which like-minded peers can engage in guided discussions on topics such as leadership, gender equity, social justice and more.

Each semester, teens discuss and choose a social issue that’s important to them and select a nonprofit organization to receive a $5,000 grant.

Students can apply to participate in the program by Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

For more information about the program, contact Brigette Villaseñor at bvillasenor@womengiving.org. To apply, visit womengiving.org/unidas.

Volunteers sought

Junior Achievement of Arizona and the Tucson Unified Virtual Academy are seeking volunteers as they partner to offer K-12 students a virtual day of activities that will help teach them critical-thinking and decision-making skills.