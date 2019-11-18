Jessie Pankow, from Marana, is slated to be on Thursday's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

 Photo courtesy Carol Kaelson

Viewers can look out for a Marana woman on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday. 

Jessie Pankow works for her family-owned demolition company. She enjoys hunting with Sam, her boyfriend of 11 years, riding horses and flying kites. 

She's been watching Wheel of Fortune since she was a child, a press release from the show says. 

Pankow's journey with Wheel of Fortune started when she attended a Wheelmobile event in Tucson. 

Catch Pankow on the show this Thursday, Nov. 21 on ABC. Check our local listings for the time.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.