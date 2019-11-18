Viewers can look out for a Marana woman on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday.
Jessie Pankow works for her family-owned demolition company. She enjoys hunting with Sam, her boyfriend of 11 years, riding horses and flying kites.
She's been watching Wheel of Fortune since she was a child, a press release from the show says.
Pankow's journey with Wheel of Fortune started when she attended a Wheelmobile event in Tucson.
Catch Pankow on the show this Thursday, Nov. 21 on ABC.