Marana's former police chief is now town manager

The Marana City Council named Terry Rozema as town manager on Tuesday.
Rozema, the town's former police chief, replaces Jamsheed Mehta, who resigned in October.
Under his employment agreement, Rozema will receive benefits such as a town vehicle and six months severance pay should his employment end. His annual base salary will be $200,000.
“Thank you so much for your confidence in me and taking on this position,” Rozema said Tuesday night after the unanimous vote. “I am really looking forward to the challenge.”
Anika Pasilis is a University of Arizona journalism student and an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.