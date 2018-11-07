One of the two races for open seats on the Pima Community College Governing Board remained too close to call, with the other race showing a bit more voter separation between the two candidates.
In District 5, Luis Gonzales, who is not the current board member with a similar name, held a small lead over Debi Chess Mabie.
Gonzales is a retired Pascua Yaqui program manager. Chess Mabie is a community impact fellow at the University of Arizona.
Gonzales had 50.2 percent of the vote to Chess Mabie’s 49.8 percent.
In the District 3 race, Maria Garcia, a retired Raytheon employee, was leading by about 2,300 votes over Sherryn “Vikki” Marshall, who is also retired and had previously served for 12 years on the board. Garcia’s lead was 53 percent to 47 percent.
Pima County still has about 85,000 early, provisional and other ballots that need to be counted from Tuesday’s election.
The four candidates are vying for two open seats on the board, as current board members Sylvia Lee and Luis A. Gonzales did not seek re-election.
Pima County will resume counting ballots Thursday.