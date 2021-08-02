Maricopa County, Dominion Voting Systems defy new Arizona Senate subpoenas

In a separate letter to Fann, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, also a Republican, ticked off objections she has to the Senate’s demand.

For example, she said there is no need for the actual envelopes in which early ballots were mailed since the county provided images. Also, Adel said, the Senate has provided no assurance it could protect those items.

But beyond that, the county attorney said the latest subpoena is “an abuse of process or designed merely to harass.”

Still, Adel said the county might provide some information — on its own schedule.

For example, she said the county might provide details about a breach of a voter registration website last year operated by the County Recorder’s Office, even though she said it was never connected to election tabulation equipment and is irrelevant to the audit. But Adel said county officials are busy and they will will respond to a parallel public records request for the same information when they have time.

The supervisors, meanwhile, called the whole investigation little more than “political theater.”

He said the Senate is not doing anything to make voters confident about the electoral system.