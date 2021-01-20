Maricopa County to turn over election ballot info to Arizona lawmakers

PHOENIX — Facing a contempt vote in the Senate, Maricopa County supervisors agreed Wednesday to give lawmakers pretty much everything they are demanding in access to election materials and equipment.
The deal guarantees that the Senate Judiciary Committee will get copies of every ballot cast in the Nov. 3 general election. While the subpoena had asked for the original ballots, Senate President Karen Fann told Capitol Media Services this will suffice amid concerns about election integrity.
"We don't want to break any rules," she said. Fann said the duplicates will allow for a full audit of the returns.
Potentially more significant, the deal gives the Senate access to the equipment used by Maricopa County to tally the votes as well as the "source codes" used to come up with the final numbers. That will allow for a "logic and accuracy" audit of the counting machines.
And there will be access to desktop servers and routers as needed by an auditor.
In turn, however, the Senate has agreed to have all the examinations performed by an auditor who is certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. And what is produced will be accessible only to those authorized.
That is a crucial point as county officials had been concerned that the whole purpose behind the subpoenas issued last month, before the election results were certified by Congress, was to turn whatever was produced over to someone associated with the Trump reelection campaign in a bid to change the outcome of the election, at least in Arizona, where the state's 11 electoral votes were awarded to Joe Biden.
But the county, as part of the pact, has agreed to acknowledge the validity of the investigative subpoena, ending litigation over whether lawmakers have any right at all to demand access to the equipment and materials.
Fann said she hopes an auditor can be selected within days. And the Senate president said she wants the examination completed within a matter of days or weeks, and not months.
She said she is glad this got resolved without the Senate having to vote to find the supervisors in contempt.
In fact, Fann conceded, such a resolution already had been prepared. That move would have allowed Fann to send the sergeant-at-arms to actually arrest someone — presumably supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers — for refusing to comply.
This, Fann said, is a much better solution. And she thanked the supervisors for agreeing to the deal.
"This was never personal," she said. "This was all about reinstilling the confidence in the electoral system with the voters to ensure there wasn't any problem with the machines."
Fann said that goes to the main goal of the subpoenas in the first place: to find any irregularities, intended or not. And that, she said, will enable lawmakers to decide whether changes are needed in state election laws to prevent future problems.