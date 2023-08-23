Arizona regulators overseeing medical and recreational marijuana programs issued a voluntary recall of weed possibly tainted by fungus.

The state Department of Health Services singled out a strain of marijuana flower due to concerns about potential contamination with Aspergillus, a fungus known to trigger allergic reactions or infections, especially in individuals already dealing with pre-existing health conditions.

Aspergillus infections primarily affect individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Symptoms vary and can include asthma-like manifestations, cold symptoms, fever, chest discomfort, and others.

The product, Tropicana Punch, has batch number H.TP230213.A04 and is produced by Phoenix-based Grow Sciences.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the product in question, the Department of Health Services said in a news release Wednesday.

State laboratory investigators exposed inadequacies in results reporting that may have led to inaccurate negative test results, the release said.

The department recommended consumers promptly dispose of the product and also that anyone who purchased it not consume, inhale or ingest it.

Individuals who might have already ingested the product and are experiencing symptoms such as those described above should contact a health-care professional or seek medical attention, particularly in the case of an emergency, health officials said.

After the department contacted the licensee, the production facility swiftly withdrew potentially affected products from retail shelves, officials said.

Anyone with questions is advised to reach out to the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the product in question.