Marilyn Heins: As COVID continues, counter despair by looking outward

To our surprise the days went by quickly. Living in the pandemic has been very challenging but there was, curiously, a few positives. My beloved partner said, “My job is to take care of you and I love my job.” This became very important when I had a fall and was laid up for a while. No bones broken but I suffered a concussion and vertigo. Went from hospital to rehab to physical therapy to using a walker to walking alone. Except for the fear of falling, I am pretty much back to my old self.

I am very anxious to see and hug my family. We talk and email daily so I can keep up with their lives. My daughter recently made a cross-country move and enrolled in a virtual master’s degree in bioethics at the same time. My youngest grandchild has turned 9. He had virtual schooling last year but has just returned to real school with post-vaccinated personnel and masks for all. I anxiously await a safe COVID vaccination for him.

Person-to-person connectors can keep us in touch with family and friends but no telephone call, email, or Zoom session ever equaled being with and hugging a real person. It was like, but much worse than, the difference between playing a CD and attending a real concert. We adjusted to the new reality but I had quite a few Kleenex days.