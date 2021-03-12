Marilyn Heins: In a youth-focused culture, 'geriatric love' becomes more common

There is a curiosity about the matter of geriatric love. Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 94? The young Beatles were spot on in worrying about this matter.

Physicality in Geriatrica dwellers is unthinkable or laughable to many. One of my favorite quotes from a friend when asked what it is like to take her clothes off at her advanced age: “We practice MAD ... mutually assured delusion.” Much better than that term we oldies remember from the Cold War days: mutually assured destruction.

We all need to love and be loved from birth to age 100 and beyond. From our first breath to the last. Gestures of love like hugs, valentines, and flowers are always appreciated.

Those of us who live in a youth culture where young bodies are worshiped can’t help but notice that we no longer have such a body. When we are widowed, we wonder about a romantic future. After catching a glimpse of our varied saggings, we likely sigh and tell ourselves to forget about it.