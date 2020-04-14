Mark Kelly widens fundraising lead over Martha McSally in big-dollar Senate race

If this keeps up, Quinn said, the Arizona Senate race could wind up as the costliest congressional contest not just of this cycle but of all time.

It has already set one record in Arizona. With a combined total of $49.8 million, the two campaigns have surpassed the amount raised during the entire 2018 Senate race between McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, which currently ranks as the state’s most expensive political contest ever.

That race saw the two candidates raise $43.8 million and spend almost $45 million combined, with another $64 million in outside spending.

The McSally and Kelly campaigns have until Wednesday night to file reports with the Federal Election Commission detailing where their money came from during the first quarter.

Whoever wins in November will serve until January 2023, completing the Senate term John McCain won in 2016, two years before his death.

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to McCain's old seat in December 2018, a month after she lost her bid for Arizona's other Senate seat to Sinema.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, both McSally and Kelly have temporarily suspended some or all of their campaign activities and diverted resources to help those impacted by the coronavirus.