Mark your calendars, hikers: Tucson's cherished Tumamoc Hill to reopen Memorial Day

Tumamoc Hill will reopen to walkers Memorial Day, more than two months after it was closed because of COVID-19, but with a tightened set of guidelines on how people can use it.

For social distancing, hill walkers will be asked to limit group sizes to three. They will be expected to keep at least 6 feet from other persons and groups.

They will be expected to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

And, the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., prime time for summer walkers, will be limited to those over age 65, others with pre-existing health conditions or otherwise considered more vulnerable to the disease than average persons.

Walkers will also be asked to use hand-sanitizing stations along the road, and to not touch the gate at the hilltop — a longstanding tradition for many walkers.

“The community, all of us, need a connection, but that very act of coming together creates a real, significant public health threat given the virus,” said Ben Wilder, director of the University of Arizona’s Desert Laboratory, which has conducted groundbreaking research since 1903 on the hill’s desert plants. “It’s kind of an inherent paradox.

“The greatest thing we want to do is to allow the community to get back their connection to Tumamoc. But we have to do it in a way that’s cautious. It’s not going to be like in the way of the past,” Wilder said.

Over the past few decades, the hill, located on West Anklam Road just west of Silverbell Road, has become one of the Tucson area’s favorite gathering places. A haven for exercise freaks and strollers alike, it leads walkers up a gradual, 1.45-mile climb featuring numerous switchbacks to a spot right below the hilltop, where signs tell walkers to stop.