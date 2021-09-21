Market boom, big donors push UA's endowment past $1 billion for first time

The UA’s endowment is overseen by the nonprofit University of Arizona Foundation and its board of trustees. That board includes an investment committee which works with Fund Evaluation Group to manage endowed donations.

"In addition to the generosity of our supporters, I'd like to celebrate the hard and diligent work of our investment committee and FEG," John-Paul Roczniak, president and CEO of the UA Foundation, said in a news release. "We could not have achieved a $1 billion endowment without their sustained, dedicated efforts over many years."

Nearly every college or university has an endowment, which is a portfolio of many individual private donations that provide institutions with a secure funding source. At the UA that money goes toward supporting a variety of needs like scholarships, student programs, research, the arts, faculty and facilities.

As of this school year, the UA has achieved its longstanding goal of exceeding $1 billion. It now joins a much smaller list of about 100 universities, which includes the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia, with endowments exceeding $1 billion.