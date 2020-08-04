Martha McSally cruises into general election Senate showdown with Mark Kelly

She stayed on the offensive Tuesday night, bashing her general election opponent and the rest of the Democratic Party for what she called their "radical agenda."

For his part, Kelly never mentioned McSally by name in remarks he gave just after the polls closed Tuesday to kick off the state Democratic Party’s “Mission for Arizona” virtual election night event.

Instead, he pitched himself as a political outsider with leadership and problem solving-skills honed during his career with the Navy and NASA.

“Arizonans are struggling to pay rent and put food on the table this week because Washington has failed them,” said Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. “What we need is some independent leadership that will make decisions based on science, data, and facts, and not politics.”

Kelly has already raised $45.7 million and spent $24.5 million, while McSally has raised $30 million and spent almost $20 million, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks money in U.S. politics through its website OpenSecrets.org.