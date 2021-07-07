Martial arts academy draws students from around Tucson to south side

The sounds of children's happy feet in the "Tiny Warriors" class fill The Eyrie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu martial arts academy at Placita del Rio on Tucson's south side.

Phillip Aguilar, owner and head instructor of the academy, is leading the class of students ages 4 to 9 in warm ups, including running backwards, doing bear crawls and jogging in place and dropping to the ground. "Bruk Bruk" by Dillon Francis plays in the background.

Discipline and fundamentals are cornerstones in the class. Yet, Aguilar relates to the little ones and breaks down the Americana, an offensive jiu-jitsu move into imagery that the kids can grasp. He tells them to imagine turning into an eagle and the eagle sweeps down and using its talons grabs a fish and throws it to the ground.

The imagery continues into another move where the opponent is on the ground and the eagle uses its claw and grabs the opponent's wrist and holds it and pushes it down to the ground while its claw turns into a snake and goes under the opponent's arm.

Aguilar goes over offensive and defensive maneuvers teaching his students to control the situations while using eagle and snake imagery to teach them grips and take down moves. The Tiny Warriors look, listen and learn.