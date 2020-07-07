Mask mandates may be slowing Arizona's rate of virus infections, UA professor says

Help theater workers in Tucson and Southern Arizona keep the lights on at home. Donate at Tucson.com/TheaterHelp

Arizona recently saw its slowest week-to-week increase in coronavirus cases in about a month.

“This is a bit of a subtle point. Things are still going to get worse, just not as quickly as before,” Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, said in an interview Tuesday. “Absolute counts of new cases will continue to increase, they just won’t be as large as past increases.”

If cases continue to increase at a slower rate, it “provides evidence” that mask-wearing ordinances are effective, Gerald wrote in a report published Saturday.

Although Arizona does not have a statewide mask requirement, Gov. Doug Ducey said in late June that three-fourths of the state, including Pima County, is covered by local mandates that masks be worn in public during the pandemic.

Statewide and countywide cases both increased by less than 50% from one week to the next for the first time since the week after Ducey let his stay-home order expire on May 16, according to data published Tuesday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

New confirmed cases in Arizona totaled 26,603 from June 21 to June 27. This was an increase of 6,456, or about 32%, from the week of June 14-20. Statewide increases had hovered between 52% and 68% over the previous four weeks.

In Pima County, new cases totaled 2,212 from June 21 to June 27, an increase of 242, or 12%, from the previous week. The four previous week-to-week increases had been between 50% and 87%.